Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
3295 East Highland Road
Highland, MI 48356
(248) 889-1500
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
789 17th Avenue North
South St. Paul, MN
View Map
James P. SARAFOLEAN

James P. SARAFOLEAN Obituary
Age 82, of Waterford, Michigan Died peacefully October 5th, 2019 He was preceded in death by his loving wife Arlene (Lindgren), parents Peter and Anne, brother Peter. James is survived by six children: David (Rhonda), James (Kristie), Patrick (Jane), Timothy, Anne (Ronald) French, and Laurie Runk; eleven grandchildren: Katie (TJ) Scheid, Kyle, Nick, Amanda, Emily, J.J., Theresa, John, Danielle, Michael, and Rachel; his great granddaughter Blakely; and three siblings: Michael (Charlotte), Mary (Robert), and Anthony. Memorial Mass to be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 11:00am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 789 17th Avenue North, South St. Paul, Minnesota 55075. Graveside service with Military Honors 2:00pm, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
