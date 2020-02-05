Home

O’Halloran and Murphy-Woodbury - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 702-0301
James TIMA
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O’Halloran and Murphy-Woodbury - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
O’Halloran and Murphy-Woodbury - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
O’Halloran and Murphy-Woodbury - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Age 75 Loving Dad and Papa Passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 in Woodbury. Survived by children Jim (Kelly), Patrick, David (Krisi), Brian (Sara); 10 grand children; girlfriend Carol Brockway; siblings Pete and Tony; lots of family, friends and caregivers. Preceded in death by his parents and 11 siblings. Memorial service will be 10 AM, Saturday, February 8th at O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral and Cremation, 8700 Valley Creek Rd, Woodbury. Gatherings will be from 5 – 7 PM Friday, February 7th and 1 hour prior to the service, both at the funeral home. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 5, 2020
