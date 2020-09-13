Of St. Paul, MN Succumbed to illness on 9/8/2020 at the age of 59. He is preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Shirley Connaker, and his dog, Fatboy. He is survived by his siblings, Schon (Jeanette) and Karen; children, Lucinda (Matthew) and Andrew (Anita); and grandchildren, Addison, Matthew, Abigail and Fia. At Jim's request, no services will be held. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of Flowers, memorials can be made to charities of your choice.









