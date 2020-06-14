James Patrick McSHANE
74, of Stillwater, MN Passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020, surrounded by his family after his long battle with cancer. He was a loving husband, a great father, grandfather, and a friend to many. Jim had an amazing skill and ability to fix just about anything. He loved restoring and driving classic cars. In his youth, he was an outstanding hockey player and later enjoyed a good round of golf. He was a retired member of the Local 455 Pipefitters Union and a proud Vietnam Veteran in the Army 4th Infantry Division. He was preceded in death by his wife Kathleen Schmoller McShane, and his parents Gordon and Frances Vogel McShane of St. Paul, MN. He is survived by his wife, Marlene McShane, his daughters, Kara (Todd) Smith of Stillwater, MN and Kelly (Travis) Negaard, of St. Michael, MN, his stepchildren, Jenny (Terry) Richie of Circle Pines, MN and Scott Kissell of Fridley, MN, his ten grandchildren and his brother Michael (Diane) of Burnsville, MN. A Christian Mass will be held on June 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Lake St. Croix Beach, MN. Jim will be buried at Fort Snelling (date to be determined). His family would like to thank the Veterans Administration and HealthEast Hospice for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be given to charities important to Jim, including the Minnesota Military Family Foundation.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
