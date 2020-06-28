Age 93 Born St. Paul, Minnesota November 27, 1926 passed away peacefully June 4, 2020 at home in Prescott, KS. Jim graduated from St. Mark's Elementary, St. Thomas Academy, BBA University of Minnesota 1948, MA (Econ) University of Minnesota 1949, Ph.D. (Economics) University of Minnesota 1959. Jim served in the U.S. Navy, 1944 to 1946. He was a retired Caltech Economics Professor 1971-1987, and he taught Economics at several other distinguished universities: University of Kansas 1966-1970, Purdue University 1958-65, University of Minnesota 1957-58, He wrote fourteen books and published over 150 articles. He went on to specialize in Sports Economics. Jim was an avid Minnesota Golden Gopher football fan and a diehard Kansas University Jayhawk basketball follower. He played the cornet with the Salty Dogs Jazz Band, producing an album "On the River" as well as other Dixieland Jazz Bands. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Shirley Mae Krois in 2014 and son James Patrick and his parents William & Teresa (McMahon) Quirk; brothers, Jack Quirk, Quentin Quirk; sisters, Maureen Schmidt, Kathleen Shannon, Colleen Healy and Betty Kunik. He is survived by his brothers, Bill Quirk and Bob Quirk and sisters, Pat Pahl and Sharon Walbren; children: Gail DeFord, Janice (Bascom) Ratliff, Jill (Roger) Powell, Colleen (Don) Stone and Thomas (Elizabeth) Quirk, 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and two great, great grandsons. Condolence may be sent to Jill Powell at jillmpowell@yahoo.com. Due to the virus, no service has been planned.









