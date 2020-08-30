1/1
James Paul Roth "JP" HORAN-KIMSAL
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 49, of St. Paul, MN Died peacefully at home on August 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born November 13, 1970 in Romeo, Ml, raised in St. Clair, Ml and Circle Pines, MN. He was a 1989 graduate of Centennial High School, attended Georgia Tech and was a 1995 graduate of the U of M. His courage, kindness, sense of humor and loving ways will be greatly missed and cherished. JP is survived by his wife, Lora; son, Caden; mother and step dad, Viki Kimsal and Kent Gustafson; sister Jill (Craig); step siblings Kara (Scott) and Ross (Jen); parents-in-law Denny and Carol; sister-in-law Amy (Mike); brother-in-law Joe (Becky); nephews Jake, Gus, Calvin, Ethan, Max, and Jonah; nieces Sarah, Logan, Kendall, and Julia, as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. JP was preceded in death by his father, Ron Kimsal. The family would like to thank HealthPartners Hospice for their loving support this summer and Hennepin Health's Huntington's Disease Center of Excellence for their care over many years. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts preferred to the family. A private service will be held on Sept. 3, at 2pm at Unity Church-Unitarian in St. Paul, MN. Family and friends are encouraged to watch the funeral service via online streaming, please see his obituary page on Willwerscheid Funeral Home for details.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Service
02:00 PM
via online streaming
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved