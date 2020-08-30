Age 49, of St. Paul, MN Died peacefully at home on August 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born November 13, 1970 in Romeo, Ml, raised in St. Clair, Ml and Circle Pines, MN. He was a 1989 graduate of Centennial High School, attended Georgia Tech and was a 1995 graduate of the U of M. His courage, kindness, sense of humor and loving ways will be greatly missed and cherished. JP is survived by his wife, Lora; son, Caden; mother and step dad, Viki Kimsal and Kent Gustafson; sister Jill (Craig); step siblings Kara (Scott) and Ross (Jen); parents-in-law Denny and Carol; sister-in-law Amy (Mike); brother-in-law Joe (Becky); nephews Jake, Gus, Calvin, Ethan, Max, and Jonah; nieces Sarah, Logan, Kendall, and Julia, as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. JP was preceded in death by his father, Ron Kimsal. The family would like to thank HealthPartners Hospice for their loving support this summer and Hennepin Health's Huntington's Disease Center of Excellence for their care over many years. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts preferred to the family. A private service will be held on Sept. 3, at 2pm at Unity Church-Unitarian in St. Paul, MN. Family and friends are encouraged to watch the funeral service via online streaming, please see his obituary page on Willwerscheid Funeral Home for details.