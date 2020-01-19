|
Age 81, of Bonita Springs, FL and Apple Valley, MN passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his home. James was born on October 25, 1938, in Des Moines, IA. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; his sister Judy (Don) Day; three children: Kelly (Scott) Callahan, Jeff (Jen) Kondes and Tara (Scott) Miller, as well as 7 grandchildren: Kaitlin, Patrick, Matthew, McKenna, Marissa, Madison, and Taylor. James was predeceased by his parents, Pete and Catherine, brothers Peter and Jack. Anyone meeting Jim would be immediately struck with his friendliness and contagious sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends playing cards, laughing and traveling. Jim was a great storyteller and loved telling jokes and having fun. A Florida friend found a great quote that describes him nicely: "You don't have to be crazy to be my friend. I'll train you". Memorial Service will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church, Eagan, MN. Viewing starting at 9:30 a.m., Service 11:00 a.m., Luncheon following service. Interment at Lebanon Cemetery in Apple Valley. In lieu of flowers, donations in James' name may be made to the or the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020