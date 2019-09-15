Home

O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
James PRIFREL
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Maternity of Mary Catholic Church
1414 Dale St N
St Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Maternity of Mary Catholic Church
1414 Dale St N
St Paul, MN
James "Jake" PRIFREL Sr.


1932 - 2019
Died on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 from a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was born in 1932 to Joseph and Flora Prifrel. He was the third youngest of five siblings; Tommy, Josette, Jim, Bobby, and Kathy. Jim grew up in the North end of Saint Paul. He graduated from St. Bernard's grade school, then Cretin High School in 1950. He played baseball for both schools. Jim obtained his college degree from Metropolitan State University. He was stationed in the Army at Fort Riley in Manhattan, KS. He married Annette, his 8th grade sweetheart, their marriage lasted 66 years. Returning back St. Paul, Jim and Annette raised 6 children; Jim, Judi (Rick), Joe (Debbie), Mary (Mike), John (Debra), and Ann (Mike). He was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Jim worked 39 years for Northern States Power (NSP), now Xcel Energy. His hobbies included fishing at the cabin, hunting deer in Northern Minnesota, and golfing. Mass of Christian Burial to be held Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Maternity of Mary Catholic Church (1414 Dale St. N., St. Paul) at 10AM with a visitation at 9AM. Burial at Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Maternity of Mary Catholic School (592 Arlington Ave W, St. Paul 55117) 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019
