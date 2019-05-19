Home

Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:00 AM
ST. STANISLAUS CATHOLIC CHURCH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. STANISLAUS CATHOLIC CHURCH
187 South Western Ave.
James R. "Jim" BASTYR Sr.


December 28, 1928 May 15, 2019 Preceded in death by wife Dorothy; brothers, William and Robert. Beloved father of Barbara (Butch), Paulette Thompson, James Jr. (Holly); grand-children, Brenda, Michelle, Shawna, Brittany, Samantha, Jessica and William; many great-grandchildren; brother-in-law to Helen and Jill; also many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 4-7 PM at KESSLER & MAGUIRE 640 W. 7th St. 651-224-2341. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10 AM at ST. STANISLAUS CATHOLIC CHURCH (187 South Western Ave.) with visitation starting at 9 AM. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A special thank you to the staff at Ecumen Seasons at Maplewood and Intrepid Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019
