Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oakwood Family Funeral Home & Crematory
2585 Stillwater Road
Maplewood, MN 55119
(651) 738-2198
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Oakwood Family Funeral Home & Crematory
2585 Stillwater Road
Maplewood, MN 55119
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Oakwood Family Funeral Home & Crematory
2585 Stillwater Road
Maplewood, MN 55119
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James HAZZARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. HAZZARD Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James R. HAZZARD Jr. Obituary
Age 54, of Maplewood, MN Unexpectedly, Aug. 31, 2019 Survived by beloved husky Dakota, parents James Sr. & Jeanette Hazzard, siblings Tracy Hazzard, Joule Hazzard-Valento, Cheryl Hazzard, Steve (Kelly) Hazzard and Doug Hazzard, nieces & nephews Jason, Tara (Ron), Darin (Jamie), Cameo, Nicholas (Melissa), Michelle, Rachele, Allison and Brianna. Services Saturday, September 7th, Oakwood Family Funeral Home, 2585 Stillwater Rd. E., Maplewood. Visitation 11am-1pm w/services following. Please come and share a memory of our much loved Son, Brother, Uncle and Friend. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. www.maplewoodmnfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now