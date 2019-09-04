|
|
Age 54, of Maplewood, MN Unexpectedly, Aug. 31, 2019 Survived by beloved husky Dakota, parents James Sr. & Jeanette Hazzard, siblings Tracy Hazzard, Joule Hazzard-Valento, Cheryl Hazzard, Steve (Kelly) Hazzard and Doug Hazzard, nieces & nephews Jason, Tara (Ron), Darin (Jamie), Cameo, Nicholas (Melissa), Michelle, Rachele, Allison and Brianna. Services Saturday, September 7th, Oakwood Family Funeral Home, 2585 Stillwater Rd. E., Maplewood. Visitation 11am-1pm w/services following. Please come and share a memory of our much loved Son, Brother, Uncle and Friend. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. www.maplewoodmnfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 4, 2019