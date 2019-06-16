|
|
Age 64, of Manassas Park, VA Originally of Hopkins, MN Passed away peacefully June 7, 2019. Dr. James Luke graduated from Hopkins Lindbergh HS 1973; Macalester College 1977; and later earned a Doctorate of Clinical Psychology. He dedicated his life to mental health research and therapy. He found his collaboration on psychiatric-genetic research projects with Johns Hopkins School of Medicine most rewarding. He was a member of multidisciplinary teams locating genes for schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and obsessive-compulsive disorder. In keeping with his commitment to science and research, Dr. Luke donated his body through the Washington Regional Transplant Community. Jim was a scholar with a love for learning, continuing to study into his retirement. Music was his daily companion, classical symphony playing at all times of the day and night. He was an accomplished pianist and it was a joy for all when he shared this gift of music at family weddings. We will miss his gentle spirit, quick wit, wisdom, and kind support. Survived by siblings Brian (Jane), Debra (Jeff) Greuel, Tracy (Susan Larson), Jason (Teresa), 10 nieces and nephews, 12 grand-nieces and nephews, Beloved friends: Robin Carle, (her children Judson, Ben, Aurora), Brian Clifford, David Haynes, Lorraine Swan-Kremeier, Bunny Levander, Karen Mueller, Mary Boom. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Bonnie Luke, niece Katie Luke, nephew Scot Greuel. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at St. Luke Presbyterian Church, 3121 Groveland School Rd., Wayzata. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church before the service from 2:00 until time of service. Memorial donations will be given to NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness in Dr. James Luke's memory. (donate.nami.org). Demaine Funeral Home
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019