Age 84 Passed away peacefully at home on July 23rd, 2020. Jimmy grew up in NE Minneapolis and graduated from Vocational High School in 1953. He served in the Army for two years. Jimmy had partaken in many business ventures and social groups throughout his life including owning the Shell station on Central, sales for trading stamps and vending machines, worked in liquor sales at Ed Phillips and Sons for 17 years then Johnson Brothers for 27, founding partner of Marino's Restaurant in 1969 with his brother Louie to fulfill their mother Nana's dream. At his passing he was the longest member of the Minneapolis Italian American Club and was recognized as an active participant with the Lions Club for 50 consecutive years. He was well-loved in the Italian and Lebanese community. If you knew Jimmy you loved him, he made it a point to get to know people everywhere he went. Preceded in death by wife, Margaret "Maggie"; grandson Jonathan; parents Ralph and Mary "Nana"; sisters Sr. Laura F.S.P.A., Vicki (Ed) Matthes; and brother Louie. Survived by wife Robbie Keller; daughter Lisa Halverson; grandson Rory Marino; step-daughter Lisa (Greg) Peterson; "bonus" grandchildren Kyle, Kendra, Katie, Brandon; sister Jane (Bud); sisters-in-law Marie, Jeanne (Mike), Mimi; brothers-in-law Jim (Pat), Lee (Sue), Joel (Betty); and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Thank you for all the support and prayers that carried us through his final weeks following his recent diagnosis of brain cancer. Private Mass of Christian Burial to be held with inurnment at Hillside Cemetery. Service available via live stream 11 AM Wednesday, July, 29th at https://washburn-mcreavy.com/
Memorials preferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
