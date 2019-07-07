|
Passed from this world June 21, 2019 He was born August 15, 1946 in St. Paul and lived most of his adult life in Dakota County. James proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. He retired from North Star Steel. He was 36 years sober at the time of his passing. James was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Betty Rutherford and great grandson, David. He is survived by his favorite wife, Judith. Many children formed his blended family, even more called him Dad, Popsie, Grandpa and Great Grandpa. It was his wish to be cremated. Services will be held on Friday, July 12th at Luther Memorial Church, 315 15th Ave. N., South St. Paul. Visitation one hour prior to 11 AM service with luncheon at church and interment to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press from July 7 to July 12, 2019