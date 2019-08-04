|
Age 82 of St. Paul Preceded in death by parents, 4 brothers, 1 sister and daughter Jill. Survived by wife Deanna (DeDe); children John and wife Michelle, Jodell (Jodi), Jeff and wife Michelle, their sons Justin and Brandon; Jill's daughters Sarah Schuster, Rachel Tiziani and her daughter Nora Jillene, great granddaughter, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jim served 25 years with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Department, retiring in 1994. He also served on the State Fair Police Department, and after retirement joined the Federal Marshals. He was also a Shriner and a member of the Drum and Bugle Corp, where he enjoyed traveling, participating in parades and many activities. He was known as the Shiney Sheriff because he kept his uniform in pristine condition. No badge or brass button went unpolished, he polished his shoes until he could see his reflection, and only he was capable of ironing the creases in his pants and shirts. His gorgeous white hair, that he maintained with his brush, was never out of place. Jim enjoyed time with his family, fishing, and football. He loved to tell stories, and jokes, and he loved to laugh and sing. Our family is forever grateful for the outstanding care he received at GRV, and the support of our church families. He will be sorely missed. Visitation on August 10 at 2pm, service at 3pm. At the Recovery Church, 253 State St., St. Paul MN 55107, 651-291-1317. Arrangements by Bradshaw Simple Traditions.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019