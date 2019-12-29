Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James SPRANGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. SPRANGERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James R. SPRANGERS Obituary
Age 60 Went to be with the angels on December 25, 2019 in Woodbury, MN. James (Jamie) was born on November 24, 1959 in St. Paul, MN to Matthew and Dolores (McKliget) Sprangers. Jamie graduated from Harding High School and earned his Juris Doctorate from William Mitchell School of Law. Preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Dolores. Survived by his children Mercedez and Alexander, and his fiancée Kari Johnson; siblings Mark (Susan Gillmer), Susan (Robert) Dale, Cindy (Greg) Meunier, John (Mary Kay), David (Terry Forehand), and Richard; many nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews; many lifelong friends from Conway Street. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday January 4, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Pascal Baylon Church, 1757 Conway Street, St. Paul, with visitation beginning at 9:30 am. Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to myelomacrowd.org.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -