Age 60 Went to be with the angels on December 25, 2019 in Woodbury, MN. James (Jamie) was born on November 24, 1959 in St. Paul, MN to Matthew and Dolores (McKliget) Sprangers. Jamie graduated from Harding High School and earned his Juris Doctorate from William Mitchell School of Law. Preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Dolores. Survived by his children Mercedez and Alexander, and his fiancée Kari Johnson; siblings Mark (Susan Gillmer), Susan (Robert) Dale, Cindy (Greg) Meunier, John (Mary Kay), David (Terry Forehand), and Richard; many nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews; many lifelong friends from Conway Street. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday January 4, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Pascal Baylon Church, 1757 Conway Street, St. Paul, with visitation beginning at 9:30 am. Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to myelomacrowd.org.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019