Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
8260 4th St. N.
Oakdale, MN
Inurnment
Following Services
Guardian Angels Cemetery
Passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Marvin; and mother, Voncille. Survived by wife of 52 years, Patricia; and son, Scott. Also survived by brother, Mark (Jaqi), nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts, other relatives and friends. Memorial Mass will be held at Guardian Angels Catholic Church (8260 4th St. N., Oakdale) on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 10AM with a gathering at the church one hour prior to Mass. Inurnment in Guardian Angels Cemetery immediately following Mass. Memorials preferred to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown MD 21741-5014, or donor's choice. 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019
