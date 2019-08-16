Home

Cease Family Funeral Home - Bemidji
2807 Irvine Avenue NW
Bemidji, MN 56601
218-751-9700
Bemidji Town and Country Club
Bemidji Town and Country Club
James Raymond "Jim" MERGENS

Age 80, of Bemidji, MN, died Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. A celebration of Jim's life will take place on Tuesday, August 20, from 1:00- 3:00 p.m., with a time of sharing at 1:30 p.m., at Bemidji Town and Country Club. The family prefers memorials to flowers; please consider Bemidji High School Athletics or Sanford Bemidji Hospice. Arrangements are with Cease Family Funeral Home of Bemidji www.ceasefuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2019
