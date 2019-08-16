|
Age 80, of Bemidji, MN, died Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. A celebration of Jim's life will take place on Tuesday, August 20, from 1:00- 3:00 p.m., with a time of sharing at 1:30 p.m., at Bemidji Town and Country Club. The family prefers memorials to flowers; please consider Bemidji High School Athletics or Sanford Bemidji Hospice. Arrangements are with Cease Family Funeral Home of Bemidji www.ceasefuneralhome.com
