Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
American Legion Post 39,
2678 E. 7th Ave
North St. Paul, MN
James Richard "Jim" LENDE


1945 - 2019
James Richard "Jim" LENDE Obituary
Age 74 of Oakdale, formerly of Page, ND Passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 peacefully surrounded by family. Preceded in death by parents, Wendell "Buster" and Margaret (Hennessey); siblings, Paul and Patty. Loving father of 5 children, Richard (Cher), Jamie (Teresa), Corinna (Brandon), Shamus and Mikey; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; former wife, Sandy; siblings, Lawrence, Jerry, Dorothy; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. James was born Feb. 22, 1945 in Luverne, ND. He had a passion for cars. He painted, repaired, and straightened frames. He enjoyed the challenging repairs: "Wouldn't be fun if it was easy." A distinguished man, always quick with a story, witty and articulate with his words. He was known for his big heart, always putting others first. He had a kind and compassionate spirit that was infectious and left a lasting impression. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service at 12PM on Tuesday, March 5 at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St., St. Paul. Reception to follow from 2-6PM at the American Legion Post 39, 2678 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, Memorials Preferred to the Roger Maris Cancer Center.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 3, 2019
