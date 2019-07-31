|
1952 ~ 2019 Age 67 of Eagan suddenly passed away at his home on July 27th, 2019. Born on January 28th, 1952 in San Francisco, CA to Rolando and Rebecca (Contreras) Reyes. James was raised in San Antonio, TX and attended Harlandale High School where he met his future wife Alice Mermeia. It was there he spent his glory years as a Senior Class President, Captain of the Harlandale football team, and President of the Harlandale Chess Club. After graduation he attended San Antonio College. James was a successful businessman where he owned and operated two Sizzler Steak Houses in the mid-80's. From there he worked at GFI America Inc where he headed their R&D department. After that tenure he went to Biloxi Mississippi as Director of Food and Beverage for Grand Casino then moved on to other ventures; Co-founder of Howie G's Steakhouse out of Plymouth and Savage. He was the founder of Junior's Café & Grill out of Eagan and worked as a Business Development Manager at US Foods (3yrs) and Reinhart Foods 16 years. James was a talented chef and enjoyed preparing meals for friends, family and events. He enjoyed golfing with friends, visits to the Kentucky Derby, and travelling back to Texas with wife Alice and family. He was always willing to service anyone that needed a helping hand in life or in business. Preceded in death by parents, Rolando and Rebecca (Contreras) and father-in-law, Juan Mermeia. James is survived by loving wife of 45 years, Alice Reyes; children Kelly Reyes Schmidt (Tony); James Richard Reyes, Jr. (Amie); beloved grandchildren Maya, Hudson & Lennon Schmidt and Ciara, James III, & Dallas Reyes; great grandchildren Vera & Jayden; brothers, Fabian; Roland (Janie); Gil (Pamela); mother-in-law, Maria Mermeia; brother-in-laws, Johnny, Fidel (Stella), Jesse (Pattie), Joe (Helen) and many other loving relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Monday August 5th from 4:00-8:00pm at Klecatsky & Sons, 1580 Century Point Eagan, & one hour prior to Mass at church. A Mass will be held on Tuesday August 6th at 1:00pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1154 Seminole Avenue, West St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Union Gospel Mission. https://www.ugmtc.org/ 651-454-9488
