Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
James Richard SWEENEY Obituary
Age 61 Of Vadnais Heights Passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Juliet Sweeney. Survived by his wife, Jayne; siblings, John (Jane), George, Cynthia (Larry Underkoffler), Bob (Laurie) and Kathleen Daniels (Frank); many nieces, nephews and other extended family members. Member of the Kellogg Class of 1976 and Bemidji State University class of 1981. Jim will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Memorial service Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11 AM at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake, with visitation from 9:30 AM to time of service at Mueller Memorial. Private family interment to follow. Memorials preferred to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019
