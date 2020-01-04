|
|
Age 80, of Apple Valley MN Passed away on December 30, 2019. Survived by loving wife Elouise (Senst) Beveridge of 56 years, children James (Rose), Ron (Jennifer) and Debora (Erik), grandchildren Alyxandra, Thomas, Austin, Joshua, Nathan and Brooks. Preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a granddaughter. Memorial service 11:00 Saturday, February 1, 2020 with a gathering one hour prior at White Funeral Home, Apple Valley. http://www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020