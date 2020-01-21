|
|
55, of St. Paul, MN and Fort Myers, FL Died on Monday, January 13, 2020. Born September 23, 1964. Preceded in death by parents Richard & Loretta Flesher, and brother Greg. He is survived by his 3 children Justin, Jason, Olivia, sister Jane (Rudy) Dixon, and sister-in-law Anita Flesher and nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM to celebrate Jim's life at Moe's of Mounds View (2400 Hwy 10, Mounds View, MN 55112). Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc are handling the arrangements.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 21, 2020