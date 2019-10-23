Home

James Robert JOHNSON Obituary
Age 96 Passed away peacefully October 18, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Della (Schubert) Johnson, brothers Bill Johnson and John Johnson, cherished daughter, Barbara Kallusky, and great-granddaughter, Ezra Quinn Ribbens. Survived by his beloved wife of 75 years, Virginia ("Jini"), and loving children, Cathy Spear (Ted), Randy Johnston (Jan), John Johnson (Laura), Jamie Sue Myers (Randy), Brian Johnson (Shawn), 13 grand-children and 9 great-grandchildren. Served as a US Army Corps Engineer during WWII in the Rainbow Division - Europe. Earned a PhD-Ceramic Engineering from Ohio State Univ. and honorary PhD-Science from Univ. of WI-Stout. He was a Distinguished Life Member and past president of the American Ceramic Society, a member of the National Academy of Engineering, and McKnight Distinguished Professor. He worked for 3M Company as Director of Physical Sciences and Executive Scientist for 23 years and was a member of the 3M Carlton Society. After retiring he served part-time as adjunct professor and advisor for two universities and as board or committee member for numerous technology organizations nationwide. He holds 54 patents. He and his wife Jini were major organizers of resident groups at Boutwells Landing in Stillwater. They are grateful for the amazing care they have been given by Lakeview Hospice and the team of nurses at The Pillars in Oakdale. Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 23, 2019
