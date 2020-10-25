1/
James Robert MULLEN
Beloved Father, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and Friend Age 76 of Maplewood, MN passed away October 18, 2020. Born May 4, 1944 in St. Paul, MN. Jim is a retired member of the Local 10 Sheet Metal Workers Union and a graduate of Mechanic Arts H.S., Class of '62. Preceded in death by Parents Patrick and Gertrude Mullen; brothers Patrick, John, Dennis, Richard; and sister Lorraine. Survived by daughters Denise (Vince) and Kelli (Benito); sons Jim (Karen), Mike (Kristin), John (Nancy) Mullen; grandchildren Kate, Tyler, Braden, Austin, Max, Grace, Jesse, Isabella, Francisco, and Violet; sister Marlene Janousek; many nieces and nephews and many friends. He will be missed. Prayer Service Friday (10/30) 11:00AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
