Beloved Father, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and Friend Age 76 of Maplewood, MN passed away October 18, 2020. Born May 4, 1944 in St. Paul, MN. Jim is a retired member of the Local 10 Sheet Metal Workers Union and a graduate of Mechanic Arts H.S., Class of '62. Preceded in death by Parents Patrick and Gertrude Mullen; brothers Patrick, John, Dennis, Richard; and sister Lorraine. Survived by daughters Denise (Vince) and Kelli (Benito); sons Jim (Karen), Mike (Kristin), John (Nancy) Mullen; grandchildren Kate, Tyler, Braden, Austin, Max, Grace, Jesse, Isabella, Francisco, and Violet; sister Marlene Janousek; many nieces and nephews and many friends. He will be missed. Prayer Service Friday (10/30) 11:00AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com