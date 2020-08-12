1/1
Dr. James Roger HARMS
1949 - 2020
Age 70 Died peacefully with his family by his side on August 8, 2020. Dr. Harms was born the 12th out of 14 children, on November 6, 1949 in Blooming Prairie, MN to Inez (Benson) Harms and Samuel Harms. He was a graduate of Blooming Prairie HIgh School, The Defense Language Institute in Monterey, CA, the Military Intelligence School at Fort Huachuca, AZ, the Univ. of MD and the Univ. of MD Dental School. Dr. Harms served in the MD National Guard, as an intelligence officer in the Army and a Captain in the Coast Guard. He and his wife, Dr. Kimberly (Potts) Harms owned a dental practice in Farmington, MN and served that community for over 30 years. Dr. Harms was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He loved to travel and go on "adventures" with his family. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Kim Harms, his daughters and their spouses Hillary (Michael) Becchetti and Ashley (Joseph) O'Connor, his six grandchildren, Anna, Lily and Heidi Becchetti and Eric, Catherine and Elizabeth O'Connor and his numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son Eric Harms, his mother, father and two sisters. A memorial service will be held at Berean Baptist Church in Burnsville, MN on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:00 am. Due to Covid, space is limited so there will be a virtual service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Eric James Harms Memorial LIbrary, Books for Africa, booksforafrica.org. White Funeral Home Apple Valley 952-432-2001 www.whitefuneralhomes.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Berean Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home
14560 Pennock Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
952-432-2001
