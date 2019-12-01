|
|
Age 75 Died peacefully on November 26, 2019. He was born in Fargo, North Dakota on February 5, 1944 to parents, Ervin and Bernice (Owen) Rogne who preceded him in death. Survived by loving wife of 54 years, Sheren (Koloen); daughters, Janna McCauley (Jeff) and Christine Melchert (Peter); grandchildren, Marie McCauley, John McCauley and Joshua Melchert; brother, Paul (Barb) Zimmerman; 3 nieces and 3 nephews. Jim was active in Faith Lutheran Church in West Fargo and was a leader in many West Fargo High School activities. As a scout, he earned many merit badges as well as being an Eagle Scout. Jim attended North Dakota State University where he majored in chemistry. He did graduate work at both Arizona State University and Purdue University. After moving to the Twin Cities, Jim earned an MBA from University of St. Thomas. Jim worked at Medtronic, Inc. in the pacing and heart valve divisions for 28 years as a Director of Quality Assurance. Medtronic awarded him the prestigious Star of Excellence Award for his technical contributions and personal demeanor in dealing with regulatory agencies. Jim found great joy and satisfaction being with family, playing the piano, traveling, hiking, birding, reading, singing in the Zion Senior Choir, Giving Voice Chorus of St. Paul and volunteering. In 2012 Jim was named Volunteer of the Year for Three Rivers Park District. Whatever Jim undertook, he did it with care, thoroughness and commitment. Quality assurance wasn't just a job title for him but a moral compass and guide that permeated every aspect of Jim's life. A service of music and remembrance will be held at ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1601 South 4th Avenue, Anoka on Thursday, December 5 at 11 a.m. with lunch following. Visitation will be in the church commons at 10 a.m. Memorials preferred to Lewy Body Dementia Association or Three Rivers Park Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019