Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Prestwick Golf Club/T. Morris Pub and Grill
9555 Wedgewood Dr.
Woodbury, MN
Interment
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Passed away April 11, 2019. Capt. Rude is preceded in death by his parents, James and Joyce Rude. He is survived by his loving wife, Lynn Rude; daughter, Lisa Marie Rude, Ph.D.; son, Thomas James Rude (Molly Zimmer); sister, Janis (Roger) Fischbach; nephews, Chris (Katie), Jason (Melissa), and Michael (Alida) and mother-in-law, Jean Hayes. Jim's passions included playing golf, the Navy, scuba diving, travel, cross-country skiing, and his family. Jim was an enthusiastic, outgoing man who loved a party. He will be deeply missed by in-laws, relatives, and dear friends. Memorial service will be held at Prestwick Golf Club/T. Morris Pub and Grill, 9555 Wedgewood Dr., Woodbury, MN, 55125 on Sunday, April 28 at 11am. Jim's interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery Monday, April 29 at 11:00am. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Animal Humane Society, animalhuman society.org/donate or Regions Hospital Foundation, 640 Jackson Street, St. Paul, MN 55101. Please email remembrances, stories and photos to [email protected]
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019
