Passed away April 11, 2019. Capt. Rude is preceded in death by his parents, James and Joyce Rude. He is survived by his loving wife, Lynn Rude; daughter, Lisa Marie Rude, Ph.D.; son, Thomas James Rude (Molly Zimmer); sister, Janis (Roger) Fischbach; nephews, Chris (Katie), Jason (Melissa), and Michael (Alida) and mother-in-law, Jean Hayes. Jim's passions included playing golf, the Navy, scuba diving, travel, cross-country skiing, and his family. Jim was an enthusiastic, outgoing man who loved a party. He will be deeply missed by in-laws, relatives, and dear friends. Memorial service will be held at Prestwick Golf Club/T. Morris Pub and Grill, 9555 Wedgewood Dr., Woodbury, MN, 55125 on Sunday, April 28 at 11am. Jim's interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery Monday, April 29 at 11:00am. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Animal Humane Society, animalhuman society.org/donate or Regions Hospital Foundation, 640 Jackson Street, St. Paul, MN 55101. Please email remembrances, stories and photos to [email protected]
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019