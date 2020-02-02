Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
James S. LAPADAT


1965 - 2020
Jim died on Monday, January 27, 2020, due to multiple organ failure brought on suddenly by the flu. Jim was born April 28, 1965, the third of five children. He graduated from Mounds View High School in 1983 and attended the University of Minnesota. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Judy and Stephen, and his brother Joseph. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; siblings, Bill (Mary Jo), Sally Paulsen and Tom (Heather); father & mother-in-law, Jon & Rita Gebert; sister-in-law, Karen (Tony) Hawkinson, as well as two nieces and four nephews. Visitation 4–7 PM Friday, February 7th at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL Funeral Home, 515 Hwy 96 W., Shoreview. Memorial Service 11 AM Saturday, February 8th at the Funeral Home with visitation 10–11 AM.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020
