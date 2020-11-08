Jim was born in Maywood, IL. to Gladys and Bert Doyle on May 27, 1931. While in hospice care Jim passed on October 16, 2020 in New Richmond, WI. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brother Clyde, sisters Teresa, Dinie and son Bert. He is survived by his wife, Terri of 69 years; sisters, Ethel and Joan. In 1951 Jim met Marie (Terri) Doyle at Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, IL. They married in 1953 and had 5 children, Bert, deceased, Arthur (Carol), Edward (Nancy), Howard, and Laura; grandchildren, Meghan, Andrew, Hayley (Joe), Joseph, Kylie (Mario); and great-granddaughters, Viola and Thia. Jim lived a full and challenging life. He served in the military and was stationed in Greenland. After college, marriage and a family Jim and Terri moved their 5 children from the Chicago area to Minnesota. Jim worked for 3M for more than 32 years from 1969 to 1987 and was among the first U. S. businessmen to conduct business in China. He retired as an International Marketing Manager. Jim enjoyed being a scout master and he coached and helped start a junior football league. He loved boating and fishing at their lake home. In his retirement he even found the time for 3 holes-in-one! Services are pending. 651-439-5511