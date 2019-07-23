|
|
Age 63 Passed away on April 14, 2019 Steve was born in Saint Paul, MN on December 2, 1955 to parents Joseph George Elm ("Joe") and Audrey Jean Elm (neé Christopherson), brother to Joseph Michael Elm ("Mike") and Patricia Louise Multz ("Patty"). Raised in the Midway neighborhood, Steve was proud of his roots and the community he grew up in. He graduated from Saint Agnes Catholic School and attended Saint John's University in Collegeville, MN. Steve and his wife raised their children in Eagan, MN, and in 2012 they moved to Greensboro, GA, where he was a beloved and admired member of the community. Steve was a loving father, a supportive husband, and a devoted friend. Steve is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Audrey, his brother Mike, and his son Austin. He leaves behind his spouse Robin, his four children Laurel A. Elm, Michael R. Elm, Elliott T. Elm and Reagan B. Elm, and his sister Patty. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, July 25th, at 1PM at Church of the Assumption; 51 7th St. W., St. Paul, MN, with a reception following at McGovern's Bar & Restaurant, 225 7th St. West, St. Paul from 2-5PM.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 23, 2019