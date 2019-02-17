Home

Age 85 of Beverly Hills, Florida, died Monday, February 11, 2019. He was born October 7, 1933 in St. Paul, MN, son of James and Helen (Boerbon) Stevens. He was an Army veteran serving during the Korean War. He lived a long and happy life, and was a happy man. Mr. Stevens was preceded in death by his father, James Stevens, mother, Helen Stevens, and wife, Joan Stevens. Survivors include son, Timothy (Christy Stevens) Stevens of Washougal, WA. Arrangements by the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory. www.HooperFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019
