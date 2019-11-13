Home

1942 - 2019
Age 76, of San Diego, CA formerly of St. Paul, MN Passed away on November 5, 2019. James was born in St. Paul, MN on December 1, 1942 to Sam and Selma Swartz. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, June Nelson. He is also survived by many cousins in the Twin Cities, MN area and a cousin Sandra Bentow of Palm Springs. James graduated from Central High School in St. Paul and took courses at the University of Minnesota. He worked in the billing department of the U of M hospital for 30 years. A graveside service was held at Home of Peace Cemetery in San Diego, CA on November 7.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 13, 2019
