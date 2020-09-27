1/1
James T. MURPHY
Age 59 of Longville (formerly) St. Paul May 5, 1961 — September 23, 2020 A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for James Thomas Murphy who was born May 5, 1961 in St. Paul, MN to Thomas F. and Paula (Bender) Murphy. Jimmy Tom worked as a boiler engineer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and his dogs, Jessie and Surge. Big Jim was a great friend to many. He is survived by his mom, Paula (Norm) Goetzke; siblings, Pat (Donna) Murphy and Janet (Tom) Fangel; uncles, John (Liz) Murphy, John (Barb) Bender; aunt, Cathi (Bender) Erichsen; niece, Madeline Murphy; nephews, Luke Fangel, Dylan (Erin) Fangel, Christopher Murphy and Isaac Murphy. He was preceded in death by his dad, Tom (1/30/96); uncle, Daniel Murphy; aunts, Rita (Jim) Duffy, Virginia Murphy and Sarah (Sally) (Tom) Skahen. Arrangements are with the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
