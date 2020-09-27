Age 59 of Longville (formerly) St. Paul May 5, 1961 — September 23, 2020 A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for James Thomas Murphy who was born May 5, 1961 in St. Paul, MN to Thomas F. and Paula (Bender) Murphy. Jimmy Tom worked as a boiler engineer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and his dogs, Jessie and Surge. Big Jim was a great friend to many. He is survived by his mom, Paula (Norm) Goetzke; siblings, Pat (Donna) Murphy and Janet (Tom) Fangel; uncles, John (Liz) Murphy, John (Barb) Bender; aunt, Cathi (Bender) Erichsen; niece, Madeline Murphy; nephews, Luke Fangel, Dylan (Erin) Fangel, Christopher Murphy and Isaac Murphy. He was preceded in death by his dad, Tom (1/30/96); uncle, Daniel Murphy; aunts, Rita (Jim) Duffy, Virginia Murphy and Sarah (Sally) (Tom) Skahen. Arrangements are with the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.









