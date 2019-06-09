|
|
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Friend Age 90, of St. Paul; passed away peacefully with his family present on June 7, 2019. Preceded in death by nine siblings. Survived by his wife of 66 years, Nonie (nee Lewis); children, James F. (Sandy), Gayle (Mark) Stage, Jeffrey (Linda), Paul, John, Carla, Nonna (Bill) Forga, Bill (Kelley), and Bob (Colette); 37 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Irene Pierce and Aggie Bruski. Jim was an Army veteran of the Korean War and the founder of Warners Stellian Appliance. He was a parishioner of St. Andrew's/Maternity of Mary Church for 83 years. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wednesday, June 12 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N Dale St, St. Paul. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 PM Tuesday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B, and 10-11 AM Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Hammer Residence, 1909 Wayzata Blvd, Wayzata MN 55391; the Little Sisters of the Poor; or Maternity of Mary. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019