Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1414 N Dale St
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James WARNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James T. WARNER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James T. WARNER Obituary
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Friend Age 90, of St. Paul; passed away peacefully with his family present on June 7, 2019. Preceded in death by nine siblings. Survived by his wife of 66 years, Nonie (nee Lewis); children, James F. (Sandy), Gayle (Mark) Stage, Jeffrey (Linda), Paul, John, Carla, Nonna (Bill) Forga, Bill (Kelley), and Bob (Colette); 37 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Irene Pierce and Aggie Bruski. Jim was an Army veteran of the Korean War and the founder of Warners Stellian Appliance. He was a parishioner of St. Andrew's/Maternity of Mary Church for 83 years. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wednesday, June 12 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N Dale St, St. Paul. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 PM Tuesday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B, and 10-11 AM Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Hammer Residence, 1909 Wayzata Blvd, Wayzata MN 55391; the Little Sisters of the Poor; or Maternity of Mary. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now