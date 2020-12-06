1/1
James Theodore WALTON
1950 - 2020
May 15, 1950 — November 27, 2020 Jim jetted-off peacefully and sweetly, at home, to be with his Lord. He is preceded in death by father Thure and mother Ellen (Johnson) and best and smartest dog on the planet, Dan. He is survived by loving wife Jan Jagerson and sister Lois Walton. He is also survived by east and west side friends, cabinet making school friends, MCAD friends, NOLA, BR and USVI friends, watch making school friends and a great group of friends with the Fossils MC and other riders beyond. Jan loved watching him riding on his '68 Electro-glide when they rode together. Jim served 4 years in the Coast Guard during the Vietnam era. Always said he wanted to save lives rather than the unfortunate alternative. Jim lived in Lakeland for many years before and after living in San Diego for 7 years. He loved the Valley along the St. Croix River and met a lot of river rats and boaters early on and they became fast friends. If you knew Jim it was to love him and he loved deeply and quickly himself. Please have or think of a lovely thought of your time together with Jim. He will be missed greatly by his family and many friends. Because 2020 isn't working out for anyone, celebration will be in the spring or summer. If not, please keep the memories. So loved, until we meet again. Please send memorials to your favorite charity. Jim's canvas was life. I am a man, a simple man, a man of colours. - Icehouse




Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
