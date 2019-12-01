Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James VALENTINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Thero VALENTINE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Thero VALENTINE Obituary
Passed away November 14, 2019 Age 86, of Spring Park, MN Retired executive from Marigold Foods and Midwest Best Water. Survived by spouse Joan, children Karol (Bob) Clifton, Karen (George) Schulz, James W. (Sally) Valentine, Pamela (Ian) Burton, Lori (Donald) Kalal, Lynda (David) Bergeson, Dianne Haus, Dale (Adriana) Wolf, also many grandchildren, great-grand children and friends. Jim was an avid outdoorsman and loved living at his riverplace near Grantsburg, Wisconsin. He will be dearly missed by all. Celebration of Life service Friday, December 6 at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 1575 Charlton, W. St Paul, MN 55118. Visitation at 10:00 AM, service at 11:00 AM, lunch immediately following at the church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -