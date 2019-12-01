|
Passed away November 14, 2019 Age 86, of Spring Park, MN Retired executive from Marigold Foods and Midwest Best Water. Survived by spouse Joan, children Karol (Bob) Clifton, Karen (George) Schulz, James W. (Sally) Valentine, Pamela (Ian) Burton, Lori (Donald) Kalal, Lynda (David) Bergeson, Dianne Haus, Dale (Adriana) Wolf, also many grandchildren, great-grand children and friends. Jim was an avid outdoorsman and loved living at his riverplace near Grantsburg, Wisconsin. He will be dearly missed by all. Celebration of Life service Friday, December 6 at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 1575 Charlton, W. St Paul, MN 55118. Visitation at 10:00 AM, service at 11:00 AM, lunch immediately following at the church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019