James "Jim" TITTLE
Age 63 James "Jim" Frank Tittle, died August 2, 2020 of brain cancer in Minneapolis at the age of 63 and will be dearly missed by family and friends. Born in St. Paul, he moved to Red Wing with his family in 1962 and graduated in 1975 from Central High School where he was a summer AFS student to Norway. He photographed sports events for the school and local newspapers. He enjoyed hiking, camping, and downhill skiing. He had summer jobs at Yellowstone Park and spent many days at the family cabin on Fishtrap Lake where his grandfather lived. Jim attended Hamline University, graduated from Minneapolis College of Art and Design with a BFA in 1980, and MFA from the University of California, San Diego in 1985. After graduation, he explored the artistic side of photography which resulted in several shows in California, Minneapolis (Walker Art Center), and New York City. His art received many awards and prizes over the years. The practical side of life led him to create his own commercial production company. His clients varied from Fortune 500 to small business. Along with his talent and artistic eye, he loved solving technical problems. He enjoyed meeting people and documenting their experiences. He was a storyteller. He documented the Frac Sand controversy in Wisconsin and Minnesota Driftless Area. Two films of this period are still viewed today. He also enjoyed tending his farm property in Hay Creek Hills in Red Wing. He is survived by daughter, Emily Tittle of Minneapolis; partner, Wendy Johnson of Minneapolis; mother, Barbara Tittle of Red Wing; sister, Peggy (Dan) Swalm of Minneapolis; brother John Tittle (Jean Egbert) of Red Wing; Laurie Muir and Janet Rolfer; cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Dick Tittle. Due to the virus threat, private interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Red Wing and services at First Presbyterian Church, where he was a member. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the Red Wing Environmental Learning Center. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamily funeralhome.com. www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com 651-388-3343




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mahn Family Funeral Home
602 Plum Street
Red Wing, MN 55066
(651) 388-3343
