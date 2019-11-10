|
|
Age 74, of Fulda, MN Formerly of St. Paul, MN Passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Slayton, MN. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church in Fulda. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Jim is survived by his wife, Edythe Troje; children, Roxanne (Paul) Kenney, Rachelle (Greg) Hayslett and Richard (Becky) Troje; 4 grandchildren; brother, Michael (Judy) Troje; and sister, Kathy (Al) Schwegel. totzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019