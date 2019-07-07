|
1940 – 2019 James Richard "Jim" Ullyot of Minneapolis, beloved community leader, entrepreneur, teacher, author, and family man, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019. Born April 15, 1940 in St. Paul to Lloyd and Agnes Ullyot, Jim graduated from Harvard College ('62), Harvard Business School ('66), and served as President of the Harvard Alumni Association in 2004, representing all Harvard alumni. He founded two Minnesota-based computer elec-tronics companies and published books on business, including "Moneymaking" (1972), about the Twin Cities' over-the-counter marketplace. He taught college-level business courses at St. Catherine, St. Mary's, and The Art Institutes. Jim gave back to his community generously, having served as President of Minneapolis Rotary Club and receiving the Merle Else Heart of Rotary Award in 1996 for his leadership. He served on the Board of Directors for the Minnesota Council on Economic Education, was an elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church, and led and contributed to many other local organizations. Jim was a widely-acclaimed quarterback for St. Paul Murray High School's football team in the late 1950s and was dubbed "The Magician" by local writers. Jim was beloved by family, friends, students, and colleagues, and is survived by his wife Cheryl (nee Coyne), children James (Kathryn), Elizabeth (Michael Borneke) and Lindsay, and grandchildren Ashley, Anne and Reece. Memorial service at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 13 at Westminster Presbyterian Church (1200 Marquette Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55403). In lieu of flowers, donations to Westminster Presby-terian Church or Harvard University are appreciated.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019