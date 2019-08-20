|
|
Age 78, of New Brighton Jim passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019 surrounded by loving family after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Jim was a loving husband for 51 years to his wife Jeanette (Jan) and devoted father to his four children, Rita (Dan) Lamatsch, Steve (Pam) Beatty, Joe Beatty (Hope Balcos), Brian (Kelly) Beatty. He loved and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren Summer, Emma, Jacob, Gavin, Claire, Maya, Maggie, Behr and George. Jim is survived by his wife, Jan, his four children, nine grandchildren, two brothers, Len (Kathy) and Richard (Kathy) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, niece Anne and unborn granddaughter. Jim was born in St. Paul to Leonard and Bessie Beatty, attended St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in Roseville and graduated from Cretin High School in St. Paul in 1958. He then joined the Army and served two years in Germany during the Cold War as a radio operator. Jim had many stories to tell of his Army days and he became a passionate supporter of issues affecting military members. After military service, Jim attended the University of Minnesota, where he earned a Master of Social Work degree. He worked for several counties throughout Minnesota, as well as the Department of Corrections and Department of Human Services. Jim's guiding path in life was his Catholic faith. He was a strong advocate for the unborn. Jim also volunteered throughout his life in many ways, including for Catholic parishes, Cretin-Derham Hall High School, the Boy Scouts, the Minnesota Transportation Museum, and as a CPR instructor. Jim loved skiing, hiking and all things history, which sparked his involvement as a Civil War reenactor. He loved taking family vacations and going on trips with beloved pet dogs, especially Mickey. Memorials are preferred to Prolife Across America, Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Brighton. A special thank you to Fr. Paul Shovelain, Peter Walsh, Living Life Home Care and the Allina Hospice team. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 22 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 835 2nd Ave. NW in New Brighton. Visitation one hour prior to Mass. Luncheon to follow at the church immediately after Mass. Private burial to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 20, 2019