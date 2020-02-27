|
|
Age 73 of Newport Passed away February 24, 2020 Preceded by parents Wayne & Elizabeth; 3 sisters; 1 brother & loving companion Janet. Survived by daughters Karri Butler, Christina Dubois & Linda Butler; 5 grand children; sister Norita Holmstrom; many family & friends. Loving dad, grandpa, good friend to all. Retired after 30+ years at Quebecor Printing. We'll keep the bonfire burning for you. Graveside service 11:30 am Monday (3-2-20) at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Meet in Assembly Lane # 2, 20 minutes prior to service. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020