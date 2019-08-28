|
Age 81 Of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Esther and Bernard Dupre, sister Karen Kelly (Paul). Survived by children Thor J., Lonna, Erik; grandson Thor R.; great grandchildren Rozlynn, Colton, Easton, Braxton. The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated caregivers at Cerenity Marian of St. Paul. Jim chose cremation for a private service at a later date. Memorials preferred to Cerenity Marian at https://secure. bhshealth .org/giving/0087
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 28, 2019