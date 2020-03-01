Pioneer Press Obituaries
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of St. Matthew
490 Hall Ave
St Paul, MN
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of St. Matthew
490 Hall Ave
St Paul, MN
Age 90 of St. Paul, MN ESSE QUAM VIDERI, "To be rather than to seem" Unwavering servant to his Lord and community. Passed away peacefully February 10, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Lillian McCabe; brothers, Robert (Bob/ "Red") and Michael (Mike); sister, Patricia (Pat). Survived by loving sister-in-law, Ruth McCabe, many nieces and nephews, and dear friends. Sincere thanks to the "508 friends" and staff at Cerenity on Humboldt who cared for Jim. Life celebration on March 6th: Visitation 10am, funeral 11am at the Church of St. Matthew, 490 Hall Ave., St Paul, MN 55107. Private interment Ft Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Catholic Charities or Metro Area Agency on Aging (Elder Abuse).
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020
