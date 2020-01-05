Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church of St Pascal Baylon
1757 Conway St
St Paul, MN 55106
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church,
1757 Conway St.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James OMODT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. (Jim) OMODT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James W. (Jim) OMODT Obituary
Age 77 , of Vadnais Heights Loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away surrounded by family on December 27, 2019, following a short battle with metastatic kidney cancer. Preceded in death by parents Floyd and Louise, brothers Jerry and Ken Omodt, and sister Joan Flaherty. Survived by beloved wife of 55 years, Pat, brother Robert (Kathy) Omodt, daughter Lynn (Dan) Schintz, son Mike (Liz), grandsons Tony (Candice) Schintz and Jeremy (Molly Kruse) Schintz, great-grandsons Baylon, Layton, and Rylan, and great-granddaughter Nora. Jim was a 41-year employee in the Pressroom at the St. Paul Pioneer Press. He took great pleasure in his 1935 Ford Cabriolet, which was his first car in high school and has been in the family for over 60 years. Jim was a loyal and fun friend and had many long-time friends. Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church, 1757 Conway St. (White Bear Ave. and 3rd St.), St. Paul, with visitation from 9:30 AM to the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -