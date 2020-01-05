|
|
Age 77 , of Vadnais Heights Loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away surrounded by family on December 27, 2019, following a short battle with metastatic kidney cancer. Preceded in death by parents Floyd and Louise, brothers Jerry and Ken Omodt, and sister Joan Flaherty. Survived by beloved wife of 55 years, Pat, brother Robert (Kathy) Omodt, daughter Lynn (Dan) Schintz, son Mike (Liz), grandsons Tony (Candice) Schintz and Jeremy (Molly Kruse) Schintz, great-grandsons Baylon, Layton, and Rylan, and great-granddaughter Nora. Jim was a 41-year employee in the Pressroom at the St. Paul Pioneer Press. He took great pleasure in his 1935 Ford Cabriolet, which was his first car in high school and has been in the family for over 60 years. Jim was a loyal and fun friend and had many long-time friends. Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church, 1757 Conway St. (White Bear Ave. and 3rd St.), St. Paul, with visitation from 9:30 AM to the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020