Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES
171 Elm Street
Lino Lakes, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES
171 Elm Street
Lino Lakes, MN
James W. RYAN Obituary
Age 75 of Shoreview Died on January 29, 2020 Survived by beloved wife, Susan; brother, Richard (Kathy); brother-in-law, Larry Bakke; sisters-in-law, Dolores Appel, Doris, Mitzi and Lynn Crowley; many special nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Florence; in-laws, David, Forest, John and Maureen Crowley and Kathleen Bakke. Mass of Christian burial Wednesday, February 5th at 10:30 AM (visitation 9:30–10:30 AM) at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES, 171 Elm Street, Lino Lakes, MN. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020
