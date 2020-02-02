|
Age 75 of Shoreview Died on January 29, 2020 Survived by beloved wife, Susan; brother, Richard (Kathy); brother-in-law, Larry Bakke; sisters-in-law, Dolores Appel, Doris, Mitzi and Lynn Crowley; many special nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Florence; in-laws, David, Forest, John and Maureen Crowley and Kathleen Bakke. Mass of Christian burial Wednesday, February 5th at 10:30 AM (visitation 9:30–10:30 AM) at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES, 171 Elm Street, Lino Lakes, MN. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020