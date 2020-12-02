1/
James W VAN DYKE
Beloved Husband, Father, Brother and Grandfather, Age 78 Car aficionado James (Hudson, formerly of IGH) died Nov. 28, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Patricia A. Van Dyke; parents, William and Marjorie Van Dyke; sister, Judy Beltmann. Survived by daughter, Christa (Joe) Zaspel; son, William (Michelle) Van Dyke; grandchildren, Alyssa, Carter and Anna Zaspel and Alexander and Brooklyn Van Dyke; sister, Carol (Joe) Pearson; brothers, David and Greg Van Dyke; brother-in-law, Dennis Beltmann. Visitation & Memorial Friday 10-11:30am at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
