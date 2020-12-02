Beloved Husband, Father, Brother and Grandfather, Age 78 Car aficionado James (Hudson, formerly of IGH) died Nov. 28, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Patricia A. Van Dyke; parents, William and Marjorie Van Dyke; sister, Judy Beltmann. Survived by daughter, Christa (Joe) Zaspel; son, William (Michelle) Van Dyke; grandchildren, Alyssa, Carter and Anna Zaspel and Alexander and Brooklyn Van Dyke; sister, Carol (Joe) Pearson; brothers, David and Greg Van Dyke; brother-in-law, Dennis Beltmann. Visitation & Memorial Friday 10-11:30am at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com