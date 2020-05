Or Copy this URL to Share

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family

Age 63, of Roseville & St. Paul, MN Passed away unexpectedly on April 26, 2020. Preceded in death by his mother, Viola; father, Wilfred; sister, Jan. Survived by sons Jason, Josh and grandchildren; sister, Judy Connolly (John); niece, Jennifer; and nephew, Justin (Meghan). Private family interment at Roselawn Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store