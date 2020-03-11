|
Age 89 Born July 31, 1930, passed away on March 7, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Annie; sister, Ila Quam. Survived by niece, Marilyn (Allen) Larson; nephews, Michael (Linda) Quam & Lance (Kim) Quam; special friend, Sharon Ray; also great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews and many friends. Jim enjoyed driving to visit his friends. Funeral Service 11 AM Saturday, March 14th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 10-11 AM prior to the service, Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020