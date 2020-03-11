Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
View Map

James "Jim" WALLAKER


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jim" WALLAKER Obituary
Age 89 Born July 31, 1930, passed away on March 7, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Annie; sister, Ila Quam. Survived by niece, Marilyn (Allen) Larson; nephews, Michael (Linda) Quam & Lance (Kim) Quam; special friend, Sharon Ray; also great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews and many friends. Jim enjoyed driving to visit his friends. Funeral Service 11 AM Saturday, March 14th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 10-11 AM prior to the service, Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -