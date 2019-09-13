|
Age 83 of Plymouth, MN, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away, Sept. 11, 2019 at the Birches of Trillium Woods in Plymouth. He served in the US Army in the Signal Corp in Stuttgart, Germany. Jim began his 33 year career with 3M as a Quality Engineer, eventually becoming the Plant Manager in Hutchinson and retired in 1995 as a Manufacturing Director. He never missed his kids' school events and was a loving, generous and devoted husband and father. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren. Jim is survived by his beloved wife, LeIla "Lee"; children, Jeff (Lori) Joyce, Dave (Kathy) Joyce and Diane (Dan) Amundson; grandchildren, Tyler, Andy, Carina and Emma Joyce, Lisa Mackey and Jenna Amundson; sister, Barbara Giese and family. Visitation 1-4 PM Sunday at Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel of Plymouth, 15800 37th Ave. N., Plymouth. A funeral service will be held in Wall, SD later. Memorials are preferred to the . Gearty-Delmore 763-537-4511 www.gearty-delmore.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 13, 2019