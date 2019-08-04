Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
2130 2nd Street
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-7661
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church
4690 Bald Eagle Ave
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church
4690 Bald Eagle Ave
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James LANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Warren LANE II

Add a Memory
James Warren LANE II Obituary
Brother, Uncle, Great Uncle, Friend of the Moose Died July 29, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Jim and Mary Lane, brother Jeff. Survived by brother Ed (Sue), nephews Pat, Chad (Nicole) and Bob (Chris), great nephews Garret, Eddie and James. And many friends. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Visitation 1 hour before the service. Luncheon to follow. Family interment St. Mary of the Lake Church Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 4 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now