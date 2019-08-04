|
|
Brother, Uncle, Great Uncle, Friend of the Moose Died July 29, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Jim and Mary Lane, brother Jeff. Survived by brother Ed (Sue), nephews Pat, Chad (Nicole) and Bob (Chris), great nephews Garret, Eddie and James. And many friends. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Visitation 1 hour before the service. Luncheon to follow. Family interment St. Mary of the Lake Church Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 4 to Aug. 11, 2019